A new collection of poetry published by the Exchange Club Family Resource Center is aimed at increased awareness of child abuse and to promote the appreciation of poetry in the community.
Late last year the Family Resource Center held a poetry contest asking locals to submit poems. The result is “Poetry from Where the Rivers Meet and The Mountains Begin,” an 88-page book that contains 55 poems contributed by 22 local poets.
The poems cover a wide range of subjects. Titles include “Walking the Dog,” “Rusted Heisman,” “The Mother Knows,” “My Pillow,” “Inheritance,” “Battle of Chickamauga,” “The Shoes,” “Flamingos in the Snow” and many others.
The book also contains an index of the local poets featured, along with their bios as well as bios about the contest’s judges: Dr. Jessica Lindberg, Dr. Sandra Meek and Dr. Ben McFry.
According to Tina Bartleson, Executive Director of the Family Resource Center, in addition to the contributions of the poets, community support for the project “has been most gratifying.”
“The contest prize monies and funding for the formatting of the book were provided by donors/friends of the FRC,” she said. “Editorial work was performed by Len Woodward and artwork by Rev. Melissa Kean both of whom are members of the Board of Directors of the FRC.”
She added that formatting and printing arrangements for the book were made by Dekie Hicks of Wheredepony Press and printing was paid for by a grant from the Rome Area Council for the Arts. As a result, she said, the project was completed at essentially no cost to the Family Resource Center.
The goal of the Family Resource Center is to build stronger families and stronger communities through in-home and parent education programs.
Books are available for a donation to the Family Resource Center by calling 706-290-0764 or by emailing Kathy@exchangeclubfrc.org.