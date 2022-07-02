What do energy conservation and the arts have in common?
At first glance, not much.
But Atlanta’s Fox Theatre Institute and Southface Institute knew better. The two organizations partnered last year to help historic theaters across the Southeast become more energy efficient, more resilient, and save operational dollars.
The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation was a grant recipient on the first rounds of grants offered by this program and recently completed many of the improvements.
“Southface is a leading national environmental non-profit, and for them to take an interest in a small theater like ours in little Rome, Georgia, is very exciting. It reinforces the importance of what our community is doing as it continues the restoration of the DeSoto Theatre to become a state-of-the art performance venue,” said Michelle Picon, Development Director at the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation.
“Utility bills consume a sizable portion of the operational budgets of many non-profits, including HDTF and Rome Little Theatre,” Picon said. “And we have to pass those expenses along to other arts organizations or performers that rent our space. We hope that lower utility bills will eventually benefit everyone that uses our space. Plus, the improvements are already keeping patrons very comfortable during performances!”
Until recently, efficient HVAC units and an insulated roof deck had been a luxury for the 93-year-old DeSoto, the first theater in the south built for talkies. Interestingly, the DeSoto was also a pioneer in heating and cooling technology, using an innovative blower-fan air conditioning and tubular boiler system in 1929.
After awarding the grant to the DeSoto, Southface performed a thorough inspection of the building and studied its energy and water profile. A thorough Assessment Report provides a comprehensive list of potential energy savings projects, to tackle individually as funding becomes available. The Southface grant funded $30,000, with the DeSoto matching $15,000 from community donations for a total investment of $45,000.
Among the recommendations offered and prioritized, HDTF was able to address and fund the energy-savings projects:
♦ LED Lighting and Controls
♦ Install Smart Web-based Thermostats
♦ Interior Storm Windows to Upstairs Reception Hall
♦ Insulating Roof Deck
♦ Air Sealing and Weatherstripping
On the list for the future are the following energy-savings projects:
♦ HVAC Upgrades where necessary
♦ Multi-Split Heat Pumps for dressing rooms and backstage
♦ Water Conservation Projects
♦ Solar Panels
Rome’s DeSoto Theatre was constructed in 1929 as the South’s first theatre for sound motion pictures. In 1982 the theatre closed for movies but reopened as Rome Little Theatre, the city’s premier stage for local amateur plays and performances. Established in 2008, the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation has overseen many improvements in the past three years such as the energy-saving upgrades, two 20-ton auditorium heat and air units; recreating the original 1940’s Art Deco banquette in the Lounge; Art Deco period furnishings both for Lounge and Concessions Area; bringing back neon illumination to the lobby areas with LED roping; and plumbing and sewage improvements.
Previously, the renovations included the theatre’s entry vestibule and façade, new lounges and marble bathrooms, a renovated auditorium with new carpet and historically-accurate seating, a new concessions area, electrical modernization and fire-safety systems, and improved sound.
For additional information, visit www.thedesoto.org, or follow the Historic DeSoto Theatre on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. Tax-deductible donations toward the DeSoto’s restoration can be made online or mailed to: HDTF, 530 Broad Street, Rome GA 30161.