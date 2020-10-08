Rome residents can still enjoy one of the community’s most popular fall events this year, just a little differently.
Each year community residents support the Empty Bowls event, a fundraiser that benefits Rome Action Ministries. Traditionally, guests purchase tickets and enjoy a soup-and-salad meal at the Rome Civic Center. They then get to take home a beautiful handmade bowl created by a local potter.
This year, the event will be a drive-thru style.
“This is certainly a different year and as much as we love the closeness and energy that comes from filling up the Civic Center with food, music, and people, we are unable to do so this year for obvious reasons in light of the pandemic,” read a post on the event’s Facebook page.
The event will take place Nov. 10 at the Civic Center on Jackson Hill. Ticket holders will receive a handmade bowl and a dry soup packet to prepare at home. Tickets will go on sale mid-October and be limited to 200 tickets total. Tickets will be $25 and proceeds benefit Rome Action Ministries.
Tickets are on sale now at the Last Stop Gift Shop on Jackson Hill.