Friends and family of Elm Street Elementary School’s third through sixth grade students packed out the school's gymnasium for the school’s annual holiday concert on Dec. 9.
According to Elm Street Principal, Laura Walley, this was the school’s first big in-person event since March of 2020, and the large crowd was no surprise.
“We had one grade level event several weeks back that was well attended, so I am not surprised to see the Elm Street family come out in droves to celebrate the kickoff to the holiday season,” Walley said.
After a brief welcome from Elm Street Assistant Principal, Brant Amerman, Elm Street’s sixth grade band kicked off the concert with a short performance led by 7th grade band director, Ben Williams.
Elm Street fifth and sixth grade music students then performed three songs with their recorders led by Elm Street music teacher, Lisa Williams.
Third and fourth grade students then gathered together to perform four Christmas-themed songs. During the last song, the students even involved the crowd as they all sang a favorite holiday tune, “Jingle Bells.”
“It is exciting to see everyone here together,” Walley said. “The kids were so excited to perform, and I think all of the adults are equally excited to as well. We are very proud of them.”