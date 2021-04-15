The annual Ellen Axson Wilson ArtsFest takes place May 1 in downtown Rome from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event will encompass craft vendors throughout downtown, along with live music and sidewalk sales.
The Rome Area Council for the Arts will help host a variety of artists including photographers, painters, jewelers, potters and other craft makers.
There is still space available for artists interested in participating as an art vendor. To request space, fill out the online application located on the Ellen Axson Wilson Event page on the Downtown Rome Website: https://downtownromega.us/events/ellen-axson-wilson-arts-fest/.
The application deadline is April 19. Art vendor entry is $20 and can be paid via cash, check, or PayPal (mtreglown@romega.us); PO Box 1433, Rome, GA 30162.
Art vendors will be allotted space on downtown sidewalks; streets will remain open to vehicle traffic. Downtown retailers will also host sidewalk sales throughout the day. Open container will be allowed throughout the district. Outside coolers and drinks will not be permitted. Parking is available for free at the Fourth Avenue Parking Deck and the Third Avenue Parking Deck.
Arrive early for the Between the Rivers Farmer’s Market which returns for the season on May 1. The market will be held from 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. every first and third Saturday of the month until Sept. 18. Shop and enjoy locally grown produce, meat, eggs, local honey, baked goods, coffee, local art and breakfast from Pop-Up Chefs. The market is held in the Bridgepoint Plaza parking lot.
Ellen Axson Wilson ArtsFest is a free event made possible thanks to the support of the Business Improvement District which encompasses the downtown businesses and property owners.
All event related registration forms, vendor forms, volunteer information and contact information, are available on the downtown Rome website: www.downtownromega.us. For questions, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown@romega.us.