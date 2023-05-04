Elevation House will host the Taste Of Rome, a fundraising event, on May 16 at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk.
The event will feature fine cuisine from at least 20 local restaurants as well as live entertainment by the Kevin Allen Music Production, wine tasting by Newby Farm and Vineyard and a raffle.
Elevation House bills itself as Rome/Floyd’s mental health clubhouse. Its mission is to end social and economic isolation for adults living with mental illness. The organization will kick off the month of May with the Taste of Rome event as well as an online auction.
Taste of Rome admission packages include 25 Taste Tickets to be used for any food/beverage vendor, one raffle entry, and live entertainment ($50.00 value). There will be a variety of culinary options at the Taste of Rome and each food and beverage item will be assigned a ticket value ranging from 2-8 tickets.
A full list of vendors/sponsors can be viewed, and admission packages can be purchased at www.ElevationHouse.org.
Taste of Rome will take place Tuesday, May 16, from 5:30- 8:30 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Rome Riverwalk.
The Online Auction is live now and will continue through May 17. New items are being added daily. All are welcome to browse and bid on a variety of items, from weeklong beach and cabin vacations, to golf, dining, and health and fitness experiences.