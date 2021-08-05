This week’s First Friday Concert will feature pop-tribute band Electric Avenue.
The free concert will take place at the Town Green in downtown Rome starting at 7 p.m.
Electric Avenue performs renditions of songs by Duran Duran, Tears for Fears, George Michael, Wham!, Kenny Loggins, INXS, Prince, The Clash, David Bowie and other hitmakers.
Downtown businesses will be participating in open container throughout the BID District; no outside coolers or drinks allowed.
Parking is available for free at the Fourth Avenue parking deck and Third Avenue parking deck.
For questions, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email mtreglown@romega.us.