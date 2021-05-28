Eight outstanding high school seniors in Rome and Floyd County have been chosen as recipients of $500 Rome Rotary Scholarships. Students from Rome, Model, Armuchee, Coosa and Pepperell were selected for the aid this year.
Urs Maier heads the Rome Rotary Scholarship committee which reviewed the applications. The panel awarded students based on a combination of factors including their scholastic record as well as their plans for college and beyond.
The scholarships have been awarded to:
Nicholas McCullough from Armuchee High School who plans to attend the University of Georgia and study music education. He plans to be a member of the UGA Redcoat Marching Band this fall. McCullough wants to be a band director or professional musician after college.
Addison Black from Coosa High School who will attend Berry College to study nursing. She has also committed to join the Berry track team. She graduated from Coosa with 41 hours of college credit thanks to a dual enrollment program.
Makhia Williams, also from Coosa High School served as vice president of the senior class and has been a varsity cheerleader for football and basketball. She is also an honors graduate.
Williams Velasquez from Model High plans to attend Georgia Highlands in the fall and major in engineering. When he is not studying, he enjoys soccer and running.
Brinley Hanks from Pepperell High plans to attend Shorter University and major in elementary education.
Luis Alberto Esqueda-Ornelas, also from Pepperell, plans to attend Georgia Highlands College to pursue a major in dental hygiene. He has been active with the Future Farmers chapter at Pepperell and says he enjoys house cleaning.
Alexis Washington from Rome High plans to attend Kennesaw State University in the fall to major in nursing. When she wasn't hitting the books, she was a football cheerleader at Rome and student manager for the basketball team for three years.
Aneyda Velasquez was also selected from Rome High and also plans to attend Kennesaw to major in Criminal Justice and Human Services. She enjoys new experiences in life, doing things she's never done and traveling to places she's never been.
“It is a pleasure to assist local students who wish to pursue a college education." said Rome Rotary President Nancy Smith in a press release. "We usually award only one scholarship per high school; however this year the committee discovered some outstanding students at several schools, so we awarded eight."