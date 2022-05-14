East Central's Got Talent From staff reports May 14, 2022 41 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 9 As the entire school watches excitedly, Evelyn Kitson shows off her special talent for magic with the help of Lisa Donner. Rome City Schools East Central students in the audience hold up signs and banners encouraging their fellow students who were competing. Rome City Schools Ava Blackburn and Allie Garret wore shimmering tops for their dance performance. Rome City Schools Grant Daniel provided a performance on the piano for the audience to enjoy. Rome City Schools Bailey Montgomery gives the audience a dynamic performance on the drums. Rome City Schools Gary Jones interacts with the waiting crowd before announcing the next performer. Rome City Schools Lillian Saylor shows off her grace and flexibility as she demonstrates a perfect leap during her talent performance. Rome City Schools Lisa Donner, Denise Brown and Bambi Waters were the judges for East Central’s Got Talent 2022. Rome City Schools Theo Kislat, Christopher Neal and Jude Parker put on a stirring musical performance. Rome City Schools Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There was music, magic, break dancing and ballet.East Central Elementary hosted its 2022 East Central’s Got Talent competition on Friday, May 6.Students showcased their unique talents in front of judges and a gymnasium filled with their fellow students.The winners of the competition were Evelyn Kitson with her astounding magic, Bailey Montgomery for his dynamic drum performance and Lillian Saylor who wowed the crowd with beautiful ballet.Here are just a few images from that crazy, creative and colorful day. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue. Register Log In Purchase a Subscription Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Rome News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists