There was music, magic, break dancing and ballet.

East Central Elementary hosted its 2022 East Central’s Got Talent competition on Friday, May 6.

Students showcased their unique talents in front of judges and a gymnasium filled with their fellow students.

The winners of the competition were Evelyn Kitson with her astounding magic, Bailey Montgomery for his dynamic drum performance and Lillian Saylor who wowed the crowd with beautiful ballet.

Here are just a few images from that crazy, creative and colorful day.

