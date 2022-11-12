The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. They gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, please call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of October 2022 are:
Oct. 3, 28 participants:
1st place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)
2nd place (tie) Larry Zwahlen (Canton) & Ed Paulling and Bob Henderson & Marsha Welch
3rd place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
4th place Carol Inman and Carol Willis
5th place Mary Hudson and Walter Matthews
Oct. 6, 26 participants:
1st place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)
2nd place Charles Killian and Eugen Mann (both from Alabama)
3rd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
4th place Bob Henderson and George Hayes (Adairsville)
5th place Charlene Turner and Carol Willis
Oct. 10, 24 participants:
1st place (tie) Bob Henderson & Mark Webb and Larry Zwahlen & Ed Paulling
2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
3rd place Bob Gregg and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
4th place (tie) Carol Inman & Carol Willis and Charlene Turner and Marsha Welch
Oct. 13, 28 participants:
1st place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka
3rd place Jane Doss and Carol Inman
4th place Marsha Welch and Ladonna Woods
5th place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
Oct. 17, 20 participants:
1st place (tie) Bob Henderson & Mark Webb and Jodi Barton & Mary Hudson
2nd place (tie) Michael Ingles & Jimmie Jones and Carol Inman & Charlene Turner
Oct. 20, 18 participants:
1st place Charles Killian and Sharon Winters (both from Alabama)
2nd place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)
3rd place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
4th place Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch
Oct. 24, 22 participants:
1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place (tie) Nancy Hunter & Marsha Welch and Charlesean Bennett & Beth Harrison
3rd place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)
4th place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
5th place Frances Gresley and Jimmie Jones (both from Cedartown)
Oct. 27, 24 participants:
1st place Jane Doss and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
3rd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Linda McDougal
4th place Mary Hudson and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
Oct. 31, 20 participants:
1st place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
3rd place Charlene Turner and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
4th place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
5th place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal