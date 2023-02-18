The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of January 2023 are:
Jan. 5, 20 participants:
1st place Mary Hudson and Marsha Welch
2nd place Carol Inman and Jane Doss
3rd place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
4th place (tie) Bob Gregg and Michael Ingles (Cartersville) & Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
Jan. 9, 24 participants
1st place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb
2nd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
3rd place (tie) Carol Inman and Carol Willis
4th place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
Jan. 12, 16 participants
1st place Paul Culotta and Bob Gregg
2nd place Mary Arrington and Brenda Bullen
3rd place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
Jan. 19, 18 participants
1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Mary Hudson and Charlene Turner
3rd place Jodi Barton and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)
4th place Bob Henderson and Dan Paracka
Jan. 23, 22 participants
1st place Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown) and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
2nd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
3rd place Charlene Turner and Carol Willis
4th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
5th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
Jan. 26, 16 participants
1st place Beth Harrison and Mary Hudson
2nd place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
3rd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
Jan. 30, 18 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Bob Gregg and Charlene Turner
3rd place (tie) Carol Inman and Bob Henderson & Jane Doss and Linda McDougal