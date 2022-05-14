The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, please call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.

The winners for the month of April 2022 are:

April 4, 22 participants:

1st place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

2nd place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)

3rd place Marsha Welch and Bob Henderson

4th place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)

5th place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)

April 7, 20 participants

1st place Lynne Kuglar and Jean Moore (both from Cedartown)

2nd place Helen Paracka and Dan Paracka

3rd place Bob Gregg and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)

4th place Jodi Barton and Frances Gresley (Cedartown)

April 11, 26 participants

1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)

2nd place Helen Paracka and Jean Moore (Cedartown)

3rd place Mary Arrington and Ladonna Woods

4th place Dan Paracka and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)

5th place Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)

April 14, 20 participants

1st place Dan Paracka and Jean Moore (Cedartown)

2nd place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)

3rd place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal

4th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)

April 18, 26 participants

1st place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson

2nd place Marsha Welch and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)

3rd place Charlene Turner and Carol Inman

4th place Rosie Francis (Cartersville) and Carol McDonald (Calhoun)

5th place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal

April 21, 22 participants

1st place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)

2nd place Mary Hudson and Charlene Turner

3rd place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

4th place Bob Henderson and Dan Paracka

April 25, 28 participants

1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)

2nd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)

3rd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)

4th place Bob Gregg and Charlene Turner

5th place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

April 28, 20 participants

1st place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb

2nd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and George Hayes (Adairsville)

3rd place Helen Paracka and Beth Harrison

4th place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)

