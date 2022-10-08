The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of September 2022 are:
Sept. 1, 14 participants:
1st place Dan Paracka and Eugene Mann (Alabama)
2nd place Jane Doss and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
3rd place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
4th place Jim Hightower and Gail Willis (both from Carrollton)
Sept. 8, 20 participants:
1st place Beth Harrison and Helen Paracka
2nd place Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
3rd place Marsha Welch and Ladonna Woods
4th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
5th place Bob Gregg and Dan Paracka
Sept. 12, 28 participants:
1st place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
2nd place Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
3rd place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
4th place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
5th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
Sept. 15, 24 participants:
1st place Jane Doss and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
2nd place (tie) Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen and Paul Fambro and Rosie Francis
3rd place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
4th place Linda McDougal and Ladonna Woods
Sept. 19, 26 participants:
1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
3rd place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
4h place (tie) Dan Paracka and Jean Moore and Lynne Kuglar and Marsha Welch
Sept. 22, 22 participants:
1st place Jane Doss and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
2nd place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
3rd place Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch
4th place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama
Sept. 26, 22 participants:
1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Bob Henderson and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)
3rd place Mary Arrington and Dan Paracka
4th place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
5th place Charlene Turner and Carol Willis
Sept. 29, 24 participants:
1st place Bob Henderson and George Hayes (Adairsville)
2nd place Marsha Welch and Rosie Francis (Cartersville)