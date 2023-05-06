The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, please call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of April 2023 are:
April 3, 22 participants
1st place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)
2nd place Paul Fambro and Bob Henderson
3rd place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
4th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
5th place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
April 6, 16 participants
1st place Charlesean Bennett and Mary Hudson
2nd place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
3rd place Bob Henderson and Charlene Turner
April 10, 24 participants
1st place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Linda McDougal
2nd place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
3rd place Mason Brumby and Lynne Kuglar (both from Cedartown)
4th place Bob Henderson and Mark Webb
April 13, 20 participants
1st place Frances Gresley and Lynne Kuglar (both from Cedartown)
2nd place (tie) Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen and Charles Killian and Eugene Mann
3rd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
4th place Bob Gregg and Ann Law (Alabama)
April 17, 22 participants
1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Carol Willis
3rd place Jane Doss and Carol Inman
4th place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
5th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
April 20, 16 participants
1st place Jodi Barton and Marsha Welch
2nd place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann
3rd place Jane Doss and Carol Inman
April 24, 18 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
3rd place Bob Henderson and Marsha Welch
4th place Mary Arrington and Brenda Bullen
April 27, 20 participants
1st place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
2nd place Dan Paracka and Mark Webb
3rd place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
4th place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Carol Willis