The Rome Duplicate Bridge Club meets at 12:30 p.m. each Monday and Thursday for duplicate bridge. We gather at 12:15 p.m. and start playing at 12:30 p.m. at the Charles Parker (Etowah) Active Adult Center — 1325 Kingston Road, Rome. We invite others to join us for a fun afternoon of bridge and fellowship. For information, call or email Director Dan Paracka at 706-506-7346 or djpromega@comcast.net.
The winners for the month of February 2023 are:
Feb. 2, 14 participants
1st place Bob Gregg and Michael Ingles (Cartersville)
2nd place Dan Paracka and Mason Brumby (Cedartown)
3rd place Mary Hudson and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
Feb. 6, 24 participants
1st place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
2nd place Jodi Barton and Mary Hudson
3rd place Bob Henderson and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
4th place Charles Killian and Eugene Mann (both from Alabama)
Feb. 9, 18 participants
1st place Jane Doss and Linda McDougal
2nd place Paul Culotta and Bob Gregg
3rd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Eugene Meann (Alabama)
4th place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
Feb. 13, 22 participants
1st place Charlene Turner and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)
2nd place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
3rd place Carol Inman and Carol Willis
4th place Charlesean Bennett and Beth Harrison
5th place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
Feb. 16, 20 participants
1st place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
2nd place Mary Hudson and Charlene Turner
3rd place Mary Arrington and Brenda Bullen
4th place Walter Matthews and John Cowan, Sr. (Cartersville)
Feb. 20, 24 participants
1st place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
2nd place Sue Anderson and Barbara Briley
3rd place (tie) Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble and Michael Ingles and Jean Moore
4th place Bob Gregg and Walter Matthews
Feb. 23, 18 participants
1st place Charles Killian and Sharon Winters (both from Alabama)
2nd place Ed Paulling and Larry Zwahlen (Canton)
3rd place Carol Inman and Charlene Turner
4th place Mary Hudson and Jimmie Jones (Cedartown)
Feb. 27, 20 participants
1st place Paul Fambro and Jack Cauble (Canton)
2nd place Michael Ingles (Cartersville) and Lynne Kuglar (Cedartown)