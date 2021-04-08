“Driving Miss Daisy” is set to hit the RAD Playhouse stage tonight and will run through April 18.
Mary Walker takes on the title role of Daisy Werthan, Chuck Morris is Boolie Berthan and Atlanta actor, Carle Atwater is Hoke Colburn.
Daisy Werthan, an elderly Jewish widow living in Atlanta, is determined to maintain her independence. However, when she wrecks her car, her son Boolie arranges for her to have a chauffer, an African-American driver named Hoke Colburn.
Daisy and Hoke’s relationship gets off to a rocky start but they gradually form a close friendship over the years...one that transcends racial prejudices and social conventions.
“Driving Miss Daisy” will have a special opening night. Audiences will be treated to heavy hors d’oeuvres and an open bar starting at 7 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m.
Opening night tickets are $35. General admission tickets are $18.
The show will run April 9 and 10 starting at 8 p.m., April 11 at 2 p.m., April 15-17 at 8 p.m., and another matinee at 2 p.m. on April 18.
In an effort to keep patrons, cast and staff safe and healthy, audience members are asked to wear masks and temperatures will be taken at the door.
For tickets or information, visit online at www.therad.biz , romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706-331-1006.
The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 North 5th Avenue just over the 5th Avenue Bridge.