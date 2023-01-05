Kevn Kinney, front man for Southern rock band Drivin N Crying, will perform at Kingfisher Art Co. on Jan. 28.
Tickets are on sale now.
This is an opportunity for local audiences to experience Kinney’s songwriting in an intimate, living room-style atmosphere. Kinney is known for his distinct vocal style and on-stage energy, but also for exploring different genres in his songs.
Clark Jones, with Big City Productions, said he wanted to bring more regional and national acts to Rome and hopes music fans will want to see Kinney live in a listening-room atmosphere such as Kingfisher Art Co.
“There are lots of Drivin N Cryin fans around,” he said. “Kevn just released his first solo album in over a decade and I anticipate he’ll do a lot of his solo material in this show but he may throw in some Drivin N Cryin tunes as well. But they’ll be more stripped down since this is a solo acoustic show.”
Kinney is fresh off the Dec. 9 release of “Think About It,” which is his first solo album in over a decade and his first vinyl album since “MacDougal Blues.” “Think About It” is produced by David Barbe and features R.E.M.’s Peter Buck and Bill Berry; Telecaster master Laur Joamets (Sturgill Simpson, Midland); Kevn’s brother Mikel Kinney on piano and fiddle; drummer Darren Stanley and bassist Kevin Scott.
Clark said Kingfisher Art Co., located at 7 E 2nd Ave., is a great spot for an intimate showcase and anticipates tickets will move quickly.
“There are folks who do want to sit and listen and really hear the music,” he said. “We’re trying to put together acts that people really want to come and listen to. (Big City Productions) would love to sell lots of tickets but first and foremost we want to promote good music and maybe music that people wouldn’t otherwise have heard.”
Tickets for An Intimate Evening with Kevn Kinney are available online at Kingfisherartco.com as well as on Facebook by searching “An Intimate Evening with Kevn Kinney.”
Tickets are $25 for general admission (standing room only), $35 for reserved seating and $40 VIP seating (first 2 rows).
Guests are advised that there is no parking in the West Lofts parking lot located at the Kingfisher back door. Parking can be found along the surrounding streets, in the Truist Bank parking lot located across the street, behind Harvest Moon restaurant next door, or at one of the public parking decks downtown.