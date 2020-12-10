Rome-Floyd Parks and Recreation has a special plan to welcome the holiday season with a drive thru Playtime With Santa event set for Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at Ridge Ferry Park.
Santa will be on hand to wave to everyone as will his elves and several mascots, including RFPRA’s own Parky and Rex.
The first 900 kids age 12 and under will receive either a free football, basketball or soccer ball as well as a special goody bag while supplies last.
There is a limit of two balls per vehicle.
For more information, please visit online at rfrpa.com.