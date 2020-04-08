April Lucas is ready to put out decorated paper Easter eggs in her front yard on Saturday, April 11.
She knows kids and families aren’t allowed to get together for traditional Easter egg hunts so she has organized the next best thing — a drive-thru egg hunt. And to her delight, many of her Silver Creek neighbors are joining in.
And the best part is, anyone in the community is welcome to hunt.
But what exactly is a drive-thru egg hunt?
Lucas and more than 20 of her neighbors in Ridgewood Estates in Silver Creek will be putting out colorful paper eggs in their front yards and windows on Saturday morning.
People from all over the community can ask for an emailed list of all participating houses and the number of eggs at each house. As families drive through the neighborhood, kids can use the list to try to find the number of eggs hidden in each front yard without leaving the safety of their car. It’s sort of a scavenger hunt.
The hunt will start at 11 a.m. and goes until dark. Visitors can drive through at their convenience.
“Because we don’t want to encourage people interacting, we decided this would be the best way for kids to hunt for eggs,” she said. “Eggs will be hidden in the yard, in trees and in windows and everything will be visible from the street.”
Lucas, who works in Polk County, said she got the idea for the hunt from the Polk County Chamber doing something similar. She messaged neighbors through Facebook and the Next Door app and was pleasantly surprised by the positive response she got.
“We just moved to this neighborhood a few months ago and I don’t really know a lot of my neighbors,” she said. “I was really excited when so many people wanted to participate.”
Lucas said as of Tuesday there were 26 houses participating and 172 eggs to find throughout the neighborhood. But that number could increase if others wanted to play along.
And she emphasized that anyone in the community is welcome to drive-thru and hunt eggs.
Anyone wanting a list of the participating houses with the number of eggs to find, can email AprilKLucas17@gmail.com. Homeowners in the Ridgewood Estates neighborhood can also email April by Friday to be added to the list.
“It gives the kids and their families something to look forward to,” April said. “And it’s safe.”