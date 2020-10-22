“Dracula” is set to hit the River Arts District Playhouse stage on Halloween weekend.
The cast of Rome actors includes Levi Burdick in the role of Count Dracula, Julie McCluskey as Lucy, Sidney Bennett as Mina and Shorter grad Blaise Phillips as Jonathan Harker.
The popular play tells the store of the famous vampire who happens to be a count and is set in England and Transylvania. The show is filled with spine-tingling scenes of a blood-sucking vampire who is doomed to roam the earth looking for victims to feed his desire for blood. The Halloween thriller is rated PG13 due to its bloody scenes and suggestive content.
“Dracula” is set to run two weekends with Friday night shows scheduled at midnight. There is limited seating due to social distancing.
There will be a special opening night event on Thursday, Oct. 29. Audiences will be treated to heavy hors d’oevres and and open bar at 7 p.m. The show opens at 8 p.m.
Shows on Oct. 30 and Nov. 6 will begin at midnight.
Opening night tickets are $35. Regular tickets are $18.
‘Dracula’
show dates
and times:
Thursday, October 29: Opening Night w/open bar and reception: 7 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 30: Midnight
Saturday, Oct. 31: 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 1: 8 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5 : 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 6: Midnight
Saturday, Nov. 7: 8 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 8: 8 p.m.
For tickets and additional information, visit online at www.therad.biz, www.romeshakespearefestival.com or call 706-331-1006.
The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 North 5th Avenue just over the 5th Avenue Bridge.