Auditions for the show “Dracula” start today at the River Arts District Playhouse starting at 6 p.m.
With local actor Levi Burdick in the title role of the blood-sucking vampire Dracula, the RAD Playhouse is looking to case a diverse group of actors to take on the roles of Jonathan Harker, Mina and Lucy, Dr. Seward Renfield and others.
“Dracula” will open Oct. 29 and run through Nov. 8 at the RAD Playhouse.
Auditions run today and Friday starting at 6 p.m. Because of social distancing, actors will be seen in groups of five.
The RAD Playhouse is located at 233 North Fifth Ave. For an appointment, call 770-289-3215. Character descriptions are online at TheRAD.biz.
For additional information, call Tracy Helriegel at 404-797-5212.