Summerville Main Street will host a Jazz Festival today.
This New Orleans themed festival, where fun is the thing and Jazz is the king, is a free public event that will begin at 3 p.m. and run through 10 p.m. down the East Washington Street Streetscape.
The first 2 blocks of East Washington Street from US 27 Commerce Street will be closed to traffic today from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. for this special event. Great music, good food, beautiful art, and many activities are planned for the whole family throughout the evening and into the night.
A highlight of the event is the River Arts District Playhouse – The RAD performance of Ain’t Misbehavin’, a musical show by Fats Waller, to be performed at 8 p.m. in the Open Air Pavilion. This show just finished 10 sold out performances in Rome at the RAD Playhouse. Tickets for special seating in the Open Air Pavilion are available for purchase at The RAD.biz or bring your lawn chair to enjoy the performance on the street
Music and comedy will fill the air throughout the day beginning at 3 p.m. on two stages. On the Cook’s Stage The Chicken Gizzards Dixieland Band, made up of the faculty, staff and students of the Chattooga Band Program, will kick off the event at 3 p.m. followed by the Smooth Jazz Sounds of Jerry & Bengie at 4:30 p.m. and wrapping up with Live Comedy by Brandon Gurley and Ask Tam A Gram at 6 p.m. On The Ga Ga’s Stage Singer, Songwriter Hoyt Mangrum will lead off at 3:45 p.m. followed by a USO style performance by Emily Tumlin at 5:45 p.m. and wrapping up with a performance by professional musicians Andrew Horton & Jason Smith at 6:45 p.m.
Jazz fest cooks will not leave visitors hungry with what they have prepared. From New Orleans delicacies, such as andouille, jambalaya, and gumbo to more traditional dishes like barbecue and tasty desserts, there will be plenty of opportunity to discover old favorites, as well as discover new and exotic foods. Tables will be set up on the street for outdoor dining.
A free Scavenger Hunt activity for youth ages 4-16 will be offered at the Summerville Main Street booth beginning at 4 p.m. Free Frio Popsicles will be awarded to the first 20 youth to complete the hunt with correct answers. Youth may also want to take part in Mardi Gras mask decorating or face jewel art.
Visitors will also be able to visit booths with jewelry, arts, paintings, and clothing, much of which are handcrafted. Parking for this event will be at the Summerville Depot and general parking areas in downtown Summerville. For more information on this event visit www.summervillega.org