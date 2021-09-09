On Sept. 17, many of downtown Rome’s parking spaces will be transformed into miniature parks...sort of.
PARK(ing) Day is an annual global event were city residents, businesses, artists and activists collaborate to temporarily transform parking spaces into “park” spaces, tiny public spaces for people to enjoy.
Rome’s downtown businesses will be participating in this event to create a fun, COVID-friendly event.
Rome residents are encouraged to head downtown on Sept. 17 to walk around and enjoy the pedestrian friendly, free, and fun event. Visitors can walk around, enjoy restaurants, bars and stores while seeing what many of Broad Street’s parking spaces have been turned into.
Last year, organizations such as TRED, the Boy Scouts of America, Leiberman Family Chiropractic, Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful and Habitat for Humanity were just a few of the participants who decorated parking spaces to look like tiny public parks.
Downtown businesses will be provided with armbands for alcohol; no outside coolers or drinks allowed. Parking is available for free at the Third Avenue Parking Deck.
The mission of PARK(ing) Day is to call attention to the need for more urban open space, to generate critical debate around how public space is created and allocated, and to improve the quality of urban human habitat.