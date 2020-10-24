The Office of Downtown Development and the Business Improvement District are excited to announce two new Halloween events. In lieu of the regular Downtown Trick or Treat event, downtown businesses are offering the Downtown Rome Candy Crawl and Halloween Movie Night.
The Candy Crawl is a leisure event that will run the week of Halloween from Monday, Oct. 26 through Friday, Oct. 30. Participating businesses will display a large candy corn sign in their front window.
Children 12 and under who are dressed in costume will simply enter participating businesses during retail hours for a piece of candy or goody offered by each business. Children should be accompanied by a parent or guardian at all times including when entering each business. The Candy Crawl replaces the traditional Downtown Trick or Treat event this year to provide an expanded time frame that allows for social distancing.
To round out the week of Halloween fun, a showing of the movie Casper will be presented for free on Friday, Oct. 30, at 6:30 p.m. in the Rome City Auditorium. Admission is free, but all participants must have a ticket to attend. Tickets may be reserved online at: https://www.freshtix.com/events/halloween-movie-night—casper
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, theater capacity will be reduced. Attendees will need to sit in groups with their household and remain socially distant from other groups upon arrival and seating.
Masks are encouraged at all events. If you are sick, we ask that you do not attend any of the planned Downtown Rome Halloween events.
Details for all upcoming Downtown Rome events are provided on www.downtownromega.us or on social media @DowntownRomeGA. For questions, contact the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown2@romega.us.