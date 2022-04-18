Downtown Loft Tours will take place Saturday starting in the lobby of First National Community Bank, 501 Broad Street, at 10 a.m. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be available. Tickets are $20 each and are available online.
Rome residents have a chance to see some of the coolest living spaces on Broad Street.
The Downtown Development Authority's Business Development Committee will preset the 2022 Downtown Loft Tours on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The tour will feature private residences, rental units as well as future homes. Two of the stops are an apartment at West Lofts and Forrest place, as well as a loft at Third & Broad. In addition there will be a tour of two upper-story residential units.
The tour will start in the lobby First National Community Bank, 501 Broad Street, at 10 a.m. Check in will begin at 9 a.m. Refreshments will be available.
Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online. Those interested in participating in the tour are reminded that it is a walking tour with stairs. Participants must be 12 years old or older.
Proceeds from the event will benefit a downtown beautification project as well as Hospitality House for Women, a nonprofit organization that provides emergency and outreach support services to victims of domestic violence.
For additional information, call the Office of Downtown Development at 706-236-4520 or email downtown@romega.us