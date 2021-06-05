Local history is all around us, and the Rome Area History Center is helping to highlight it with downtown history tours on July 3.
The tours depart from the Downtown Welcome Center, 300 West 1st Street, adjacent to the Town Green. There is some walking so participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes and clothing.
Tours last about 90 minutes. Participants will meet at 9:45 a.m. and the tours depart at 10 a.m. (Limit 10 people per tour)
The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 11 & Under (Note: Due to the nature of this walking tour, all children should be closely supervised.)
Tickets can be purchase online at https://romegeorgia.org/.../downtown-rome-guided-walking.../ or in-person at the Georgia’s Rome Welcome Center & Gift Shop
In case of inclement weather, tours will be cancelled and ticket holders will be contacted by email.
Book a Group Tour: The Georgia’s Rome Office of Tourism has more than 40 years of experience working with tour operators & group planners. To schedule a tour, call 706-295-5576 and ask to speak with Selena Tilly. Group tours must be booked in advance.