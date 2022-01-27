The Office of Downtown Development is hosting a Downtown Art Contest to help enhance the vibrancy of Downtown Rome.
Students are invited to submit art to be considered for displays throughout downtown. Selected artwork images will be installed at the end of March and will remain up through the annual Ellen Axson Wilson ArtWalk in May.
All entries must be submitted on quality paper or poster board and measure 11”x17” in a vertical orientation. Any medium may be utilized including color pencil, marker, pastel, crayon, and paint. Bright colors will stand out. All entries must be 2-dimensional (3-dimensional or glued pieces will not be accepted).
The theme for this year’s contest is NATURE. Nature themed image ideas include: Tree City, Bee City, Town Green, Ginkgoes, Blooms on Broad, Paws Permitted, Three Rivers, Myrtle Hill, and Clocktower Hill.
It is free to enter the contest.
Entries will be judged by members of the Downtown Development Authority. Art will be judged on creativity, originality, artistic quality, and visual clarity. Only one entry submission is allowed per person.
Each poster must have an entry form firmly attached to the back of the poster. Please do not staple entry forms to art work. Entry forms are available at downtownromega.us.
Entries must be postmarked or delivered to the Office of Downtown Development at 607 Broad Street, Rome, GA, 30161 by 5 p.m. on Feb. 25. Office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Staff can pick-up submissions if notified and arranged in advance.
All entries will become the property of the DDA. The DDA reserves the right to reproduce submissions for print and digital display; use the names and photos of entrants in public announcements about the contest, and display submitted artwork entries on public property. Artwork will be returned upon request.