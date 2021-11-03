Summerville's Dowdy Park will host medieval royalty, fairies and even pirates on Saturday for the sixth annual Summerville Mini Renaissance Festival.
The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with an official welcome from "Queen Anne Boleyn" and merriment will continue throughout the day until 5 p.m.
The event is free and will be held rain or shine.
Organizers say the event will feature all the pageantry, artisans, and music available at traditional renaissance festivals.
Renaissance Performers from Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina will be on hand to delight festival goers at different stage areas. Event goers and spectators are encouraged to wear costumes to add more fun and excitement to the experience.
The Renaissance Period would be 1300-1600.
The event is geared toward all ages with live entertainment, shopping, art, games and food available.
Traditional favorite Renaissance acts and characters will return for another year of frolic and fun. Tipping the actors is highly encouraged.
Special interactive children’s experience activities will also be offered. These ticketed activities include Tea with The Queen, Fun Time with Fairy Grandmother, and Tall Tales with the Troll King. Tickets may be purchased on site. Spaces are limited. Additional children’s games will be available within the Dowdy Park area.
Traditional Renaissance foods, such as turkey legs, jerky, and meat on a stick will be plentiful, as well as other tasty foods to tempt the taste buds of those attending.
Artists and crafters will be selling unique, handcrafted items and offering services such as axe throwing, hair braiding, a photo booth and face painting.
To close out the festival, a traditional “Pub Sing” with fun and frolic from all entertainers will be held from 4-5 p.m.
For more information on this event visit Summerville Mini Renaissance Festival 2021 on Facebook.