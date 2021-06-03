Tickets are still available for Sunday’s live concert at the DeSoto Theatre featuring the Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet.
The concert begins at 3 p.m. and is a benefit for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation. A limited number of tickets are still available.
The Dover Quartet is an American string quartet. It was formed at the Curtis Institute of Music in 2008 and its members are graduates of both the Curtis Institute of Music and the Rice University Shepherd School of Music. Its name is taken from the piece “Dover Beach” by Samuel Barber.
Rome has a connection to one of the members of the quartet, violinist Joel Link, and this will make the concert a little more special for local audiences, said Jim Powell, president of the Foundation.
“We first approached the group in 2019, and were honored that Joel and his group graciously accepted our invitation to perform at the DeSoto,” Powell said.
Link grew up in Rome and Cartersville in the 90s and performed all over the Northwest Georgia and the Atlanta area, including with the Rome Symphony Orchestra at age 10.
He enjoyed success as both a soloist and chamber musician.
As the DeSoto reopens for its first concert, seating will be distanced and therefore tickets are limited. Although the DeSoto’s brand-new heat and air system will provide optimum circulation and air purification, masks will be required.
Tickets to the Dover Quartet concert are available now at www.thedesoto.org. Prices range from $127 for VIP Premier Seating, to $67 and $77 for Reserved Sections A and B, and to $47 for General Admission.
The VIP tickets provide Host Committee recognition as well as a desserts and champagne reception after the concert.