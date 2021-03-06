I love to make appetizers. Appetizers are intended to “introduce” the main event. They make an impression on your guests, as it’s the first food they will eat, so you want to make sure you have a solid repertoire from which to pull. Hot or cold appetizers, or hors d’oeuvres, should enhance or complement the meal. Heavy hors d’oeuvre typically involve some type of meat or cheese and can take the place of an actual meal. The morning after a dinner party, it makes me happy to find the leftover appetizers waiting to be reheated or put on a plate for a fun, tasty lunch. It might include warmed-up spinach dip with pita chips, a couple of sausage balls, a skewer of teriyaki shrimp, some sliders with roast beef and horseradish sauce, saucy meatballs, and Greek chicken lettuce wraps. If, for example, celery sticks, frozen chicken wings, and bottled Ranch dressing are the only appetizers you typically serve, then I encourage you to add some new recipes to your current list. And, even if a dinner party is not on your calendar right now, fix some of your favorites anyway to enjoy as a meal or a snack with your family and friends.
Bacon and Spinach Pinwheels
2 (8 oz.) cans crescent rolls
1 (8 oz.) container chive and onion cream cheese, softened
2 TBSP. mayonnaise
2 TBSP. grated Parmesan cheese
½ tsp garlic salt
½ tsp garlic powder
1 (10 oz.) frozen chopped spinach, thawed, drained, and squeezed dry
5 green onions, sliced
2 cups sharp cheddar cheese, shredded and divided
6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled
In a bowl, cream together the cream cheese, mayonnaise, Parmesan cheese, and seasonings with a hand mixer. Stir in the spinach and green onions until fully blended. Add 1 cup cheddar cheese. Mix well.
Roll out the crescent rolls into a large rectangle. Press the perforations together. Spread the spinach mixture across the entire rectangle. Sprinkle with bacon and remaining 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese. Roll from the widest edge ending seam side down. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, or wrap in plastic wrap and chill overnight. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Use a sharp knife to cut into 18 pinwheels. Place 2-inches apart on pan. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes or until golden. Serve warm.
Cobb Salad Dip
1 (8 oz.) package cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
1 (1 oz.) package Hidden Valley Ranch Dip mix
1 cup Romaine lettuce, chopped
1-2 Roma tomatoes, chopped
½ cup mild cheddar cheese, shredded
½ cup whole kernel corn
¼ cup bacon, cooked and crumbled (about 4 slices)
¼ cup blue cheese crumbles
Combine the cream cheese, sour cream, and Ranch Dip mix; mix by hand until smooth. Spread into the bottom of a round 9-inch pie plate or other shallow dish. Top with the lettuce, chopped tomatoes, cheddar cheese, corn, bacon, and blue cheese. Serve with wheat crackers or tortilla chips.
Ham and Cheese Bites
1 (8 oz.) can crescent rolls
½ cup thinly sliced deli ham, chopped
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 large egg, lightly beaten
½ cup Swiss cheese, shredded
1 1/4 tsp. Dijon mustard
1/8 tsp. ground black pepper
1 TBSP. poppy seeds
In a bowl, combine the ham, onion, egg, cheese, mustard, and pepper. Roll out the crescent dough, press seams together, and cut into 24 squares. Press into greased mini muffin cups. Spoon 1 tablespoon ham mixture into each cup. Sprinkle with poppy seeds. Bake at 375 degrees until golden brown, 13-15 minutes.
Cheesy Chicken Dip
8 oz cream cheese, softened
1 cup sour cream
1 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese, divided
1 (1 oz.) package Ranch dressing mix
¼ tsp. garlic powder
1 cup cooked chicken, shredded (about two chicken breasts)
1 cup bacon, cooked and crumbled (about 12 slices)
¼ cup Parmesan cheese, finely grated
In a large bowl, cream together the cream cheese and sour cream until smooth. Add 1 cup of the cheddar cheese and Ranch dressing mix and stir thoroughly. Fold in the shredded chicken. Spread mixture into the bottom of an 8x8 inch dish. Top with remaining 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese and bacon. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese over the top. Bake at 350° for 15-20 minutes until bubbly. Serve with chips or small bread slices.