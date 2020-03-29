With all that cold, wet, and nasty weather, we’ve had this winter and now this monster referred to as COVID-19, I feel the onset of something else and that is spring fever.
Caution, please keep them horses in the barn; exercise some restraint when the fever hits. Please don’t fertilize your Bermudagrass, zoysiagrass, St. Augustinegrass or centipedegrass too early; if you do bad things can happen to what was once a lovely lawn.
Just wait to fertilize. Fertilizing while the soil is too cold can result in nutrient deficiencies of minerals like iron, causing yellow areas to appear in your lawn. Fertilizing too early can result in new tender growth being wiped out should we have one of them late freeze, yes, it has happen.
How many remember the late killing frost of April 2007? That thing damaged a lot of lawns and landscape plants around here. Have patience grasshopper, allow the lawn to completely green up on its own before pouring the fertilizer to it.
Does it really matter if it’s not until May before time to fertilize the lawn, did we really want to break out the mower? I know, yes, yes, I wanted to break out my mower as well, so I completely understand.
Get the numbers right. Lawns need approximately the same amount of potassium as compared to nitrogen. Getting this right can make the difference in the long-term health of your lawn. Look for a lawn fertilizer with an analysis such as 8-0-8, 10-0-10, 15-0-15, 18-0-18, 15-2-15, 16-0-8, 16-4-8, etc. Look for a fertilizer with a 1:1 or 2:1 ratio of nitrogen to potassium.
The first number on the bag is percent nitrogen (N), the second number is percent phosphorus (P) and third number is the percent potassium (K). Adequate potassium reduces disease problems in our lawn along with improving drought and cold tolerance.
A good way to remember what each element (N,P,& K) does is Nitrogen is for up growth (shoots), Phosphorus is for down growth (roots) and Potassium is for all around good plant health. Kind of like a jingle: Up, Down, and All Around!
Use low phosphorus. Lawn grasses use much less phosphorus than nitrogen or potassium. Because of this and because phosphorus has been implicated as a cause for problems in surface waters, it’s recommended to base phosphorus rates on the results of a reliable soil test.
In the absence of soil test results, select a fertilizer with 2% or less phosphorus such as 15-0-15, etc. For a newly planted lawn, you may choose a fertilizer such as 15-5-15 or 16-4-8 but only when a soil test indicates a need for extra phosphorus.
Don’t fertilize too late. The latest month to fertilize bermudagrass, zoysiagrass, St. Augustinegrass in North Georgia as recommended by University of Georgia turfgrass researchers is August. If you have centipedegrass, it’s recommended to fertilize no later than July.
Measure your lawn. Most all are guilty of applying too much fertilizer because we just don’t have the foggiest on how big our lawns really are. The instructions on the fertilizer bag will tell you to apply so many pounds of fertilizer based upon the square footage of the lawn. Measure and determine the size of your lawn and err on the side of using less fertilizer than recommended.
I know we all want to get outside and out of the house, so do I. We can find plenty of things to do in the landscape other than fertilize the lawn. Freshen up the mulch, prune some over grown shrubs, or how about just smell the sights and see the sounds of Mother Nature.