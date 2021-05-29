If you are looking for something new to try for breakfast, look no further! Getting tired of the same old cereal or oatmeal in your bowl? Want something to give you energy for the day ahead? Try some protein-packed breakfast foods, such as low-carb eggs or peanut butter and oat balls. I absolutely love Trader Joe’s Soffritto Seasoning Blend, an aromatic mixture that includes crispy onions, rosemary, sage, garlic, and sun-dried tomatoes. This unique spice mix is amazing with egg dishes, as well as meat and vegetable dishes, but you can substitute it with Italian seasoning or another savory blend. So, put those granola bars back on the shelf this week, and revive your breakfast options with something that will give you energy to face the day ahead.
Morning Energy Bites
1 cup old-fashioned rolled oats
1 cup chopped dates
½ cup smooth peanut butter
1 tsp. grated orange zest
2 TBSP. orange juice
1/3 cup honey
1 cup shredded coconut
Put the oats, dates, peanut butter, orange zest, orange juice, and honey in a blender or food processor. Pulse on medium speed until all of the ingredients are well blended. Place the mixture on a lightly floured surface and roll into 2-inch balls. Roll each of the balls in the coconut to cover completely. Option: add the coconut to the mixture and roll the balls in unsweetened cocoa powder instead. Keep refrigerated. Makes 26 balls.
Carrot-Pineapple Bread
3 cups all-purpose flour
¾ tsp. salt
1 tsp. baking soda
2 cups sugar
1 ¼ tsp. cinnamon
1 cup pecans, chopped
3 large eggs
1 cup vegetable oil
2 cups shredded carrots
1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple, drained
2 tsp. pure vanilla extract
Combine first five ingredients; stir in the pecans. In a small bowl, beat the eggs with a whisk; add the vegetable oil, carrots, pineapple, and vanilla extract and stir well. Add to the dry ingredients just until moistened. Spoon the batter into 2 greased and floured loaf pans. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until toothpick inserted into center comes out clean. Cool in pans for 10 minutes before removing.
Low Carb Eggs and Bacon
5 large eggs
8 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
1 cup cheddar cheese, or any type of cheese you prefer
¾ tsp. Trader Joe’s Soffritto Seasoning, or any type of Italian seasoning
2 dashes of crushed red pepper flakes
Salt and freshly cracked pepper to taste
Whisk the eggs in a bowl and add the salt and pepper to taste. Stir in the bacon, cheese, Soffritto Seasoning, and red pepper flakes. Fill a 6-cup, well-greased muffin tin evenly with the mixture. You can top each cup with more bacon or cheese if desired. Bake at 400 degrees for 12-14 minutes, until set.
Sunrise Juice
2 bananas, cut into slices
½ cup orange juice
½ cup pineapple juice
1 cup ice cubes
1 TBSP. milk
Add all ingredients in a blender. Blend until smooth. Serve chilled.