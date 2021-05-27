Do Good Boutique will host a book signing Saturday for local author Liz Petty and her book “Psalm Stories.”
The book debuted at #1 for new releases for Amazon devotionals on April 22 and aims “to offer a glimpse into God’s own heart through the prayers and prose of King David.”
In the book, Petty offers anecdotes and affirmations about the Psalms.
“Psalm Stories” is available through Amazon with free two-day shipping for Amazon Prime customers and is also available for immediate download on Kindle or via tablet or mobile device. Order your copy today to have it personally signed by Liz Petty. Visit http://bit.ly/PsalmStories to order now.
A limited number of copies will be available for purchase at the event and will be sold on a first come first served basis.
The event will be held at Do Good Boutique located at 215 Broad Street on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Petty is a music teacher at Johnson Elementary School.