An electroluminescent puppetry show that was a semi-finalist contestant on “America’s Got Talent” will light up the DeSoto Stage on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.
The Historic DeSoto Theatre’s season kicks off in October with New-Orleans based Lightwire Theatre’s “The Adventure of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Generation.”
“We’ve wanted to bring this group to Rome for a long time,” said Michelle Picon, HDTF Development Director. “Because the show has music and dance but no language, it will captivate audiences of all ages, backgrounds, languages and physical abilities — audiences that otherwise may have a hard time following a show with words. And because the characters are animals, it is easy for children to relate to the story’s message.”
The puppet show begins with Aesop’s fable of the tortoise and the hare but continues the story which finds them 10 years down the road, now with children of their own and exploring modern day distractions.
Audiences will be introduced to Tortoise Jr. and Lil’ Hare. Old man Tortoise and Big Daddy Hare must come together despite their differences to find and save their children.
With dazzling visuals, poignant storytelling and the creative use of music from classical to pop, this production with life-size creatures blends puppetry, music, and technology, and brings this classic tale into a new light.
The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation would like to partner with individual sponsors, businesses or civic organizations that want to make it possible for families in need to attend. The performance will be funded in part by a grant from South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts, bringing great prestige for the DeSoto and leverage for future grants. And thanks to support from the Fox Theatre Institute’s Georgia Presenter booking consortium, four theatres, including the DeSoto, benefitted from special block rates to make the show more affordable for all.
For additional information, visit online at www.thedesoto.org. For information regarding sponsorships, contact Jim Powell or Michelle Picon at 706-591-8377 or info@thedesoto.org.