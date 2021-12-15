The guest bartenders for Saturday's Holiday Hangout are City Manager Sammy Rich, Rome-Floyd Chamber Director Pam Power-Smith, attorney Lee Niedrach with McRae Smith Peek Harman & Monroe LLP as well as the Rome News-Tribune's Severo Avila.
Rome residents who want a night out before Christmas can head downtown for music and cocktails at the DeSoto Theatre on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The event is a fundraiser for the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation and will feature music by the band Revolver as well as signature cocktails made by local guest bartenders.
Holiday Hangout begins at 6 p.m. at the DeSoto Theatre where guests can mingle in the theater’s newly remodeled lounge, enjoy the live music and order signature cocktails by four guest bartenders.
Revolver is an area Southern/Classic Rock band featuring Dallas Duval on vocals, John Harris on guitar and vocals, Bruce McCloud on bass and vocals, James Willis on Keys and vocals and Ben Harris on drums.
“Revolver has been evolving over several years from friends that have played together and with other local musicians,” Willis said. “We keep coming back together because our love for the music. We like the deep cuts, but also really like the music that moves the crowd and adapt to the moment.
City Manager Sammy Rich, Rome-Floyd Chamber Director Pam Powers-Smith, attorney Lee Niedrach with McRae Smith Peek Harman & Monroe, LLP as well as Rome News-Tribune columnist Severo Avila will all be behind the bar, mixing drinks for guests.
Rich will be keeping it simple and serving a “Jack & Coke” cocktail to guests. He said he’s excited to be a part of the fun event and is even more thrilled to be able to help the HDTF in its efforts to preserve the building that has meant so much to Broad Street and the city of Rome for so many years.
The music and mingling are free, but guests must pay for cocktails. All proceeds will benefit the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation, a non-profit organization established in 2008 to secure the future of the iconic 1929 theatre in downtown Rome. In 2019, DeSoto Theatre celebrated 90 years of downtown entertainment, the only theatre left in Downtown Rome’s once-thriving arts district.
“The holiday season is a busy time for all of us but this is just a fun, laid back event to drop by for the Rome community and to thank our many supporters of the DeSoto,” said the HDTF’s Jim Powell. “If you want to meet up with family and friends or just need a break from the hustle and bustle, come enjoy some good music offered by one of Rome’s favorite hometown groups, indulge in our special guest bartenders’ holiday spirits and hangout at our historic and iconic venues. It’s the hottest “free ticket” in town.”