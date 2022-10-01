On Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m., The DeSoto Theater and Hardy Realty present “Harmony in the Hills II,” featuring The Atlanta Vocal Project, a large male a capella chorus known for award-winning, four-part barbershop-style harmonies.
“At Hardy Realty we know that music and art are one foundation of a thriving community,” said Hardy CEO and Broker Jimmy Byars. “It is our pleasure to present this event for the enjoyment of Northwest Georgians.”
Berry College will also feature prominently at the event. Rufus Massey, dean of student work emeritus at Berry College, is executive vice president of AVP and said he looks forward to singing with the group.
“Atlanta Vocal Project first sang at the DeSoto in 2017, and we are thrilled to again have the chance to entertain hundreds of new and old friends,” he said.
Along with AVP, the Berry Voices, an a capella choral group at Berry College under the leadership of Associate Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities Paul Neal, will perform.
“The Berry Voices specialize in jazz and acapella arrangements, so our performance will be a perfect addition to an evening of this engaging musical style,” Neal said.
Tickets are available at www.thedesoto.org, with prices ranging from $15 for verified students to $100 each for those who wish to purchase the best seats in the house and attend the exclusive patron party prior to the event.
While the music will entertain and inspire, proceeds from the concert will benefit the continued renovation of The DeSoto Theater, famous for opening in 1929 as one of the first “talkie” theaters in the country.
Managed by the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation since 2008, the DeSoto has been partially restored to its former glory and is the home of Rome Little Theatre. The Foundation also works with the Rome International Film Festival, the Rome Area Council for the Arts, and other community partners to bring theatrical and musical entertainment to life, including performances just for children.
Currently the Foundation is raising funds for enhancements to lighting, the stage area, and exterior water management.
“We have made enormous strides, but we must continue,” said Foundation Development Director Michelle Picon. “When you purchase a concert ticket you help us safeguard this historic building for our community’s future.” To view videos and stories about the theater’s history and support the mission of the non-profit Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation, visit www.thedesoto.org.