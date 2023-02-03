Whether you plan a fancy meal at one of downtown Rome’s fine dining establishments, are cooking at home, or are working a bit late and grabbing fast food, there’s an easy way to add romance to your evening on Feb. 14.
Rome Area Council for the Arts and the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation are offering the opportunity for drinks, desserts, and a classic romantic film, “Sleepless in Seattle.”
“February is heart month, so it is the perfect time for RACA to co-present a movie with a huge heart — and on Valentine’s Day no less. “Sleepless in Seattle” is a feel-good film from the 90’s that is based in part on a feel-good movie from the 50’s, “An Affair to Remember.” Any age can either discover this gem for the first time, or enjoy the warm memories from their youth,” said Lulie Ebaugh, executive director of RACA. “We have partnered with the DeSoto to bring quality artistic entertainment to Floyd County often, and together we promise that every attendee will be caught up in the romance of the evening.”
The DeSoto Theatre, the perfect venue for a classic love story, embodies the romantic atmosphere of a 1920’s speakeasy with cocktails and bite-sized, oh-so-romantic desserts in their recently renovated lounge prior to the movie.
According to Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation Development Director Michelle Picon, “The DeSoto has been the place to make wonderful memories in Northwest Georgia since 1929. This event, complete with our signature ‘Love Potion 29’ (in honor of the year the theatre was opened) raises funds that allow us to continue renovating this historic treasure of a building so that future generations can also experience the magic.”
Doors open at 7 pm, and the movie begins at 8 pm. Tickets are $25 each at www.thedesoto.org.