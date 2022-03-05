A warm bowl of soup. A salad bowl rounded over with colorful ingredients. Soups and salads can definitely stand alone on their own tasty merits. A soup or a salad can serve as a very satisfying meal. Awhile back my beautiful niece Caroline, along with her adorable husband and sweet baby Paisley, spent a week with my parents. Over the course of the visit, they prepared several delicious meals. I know my parents enjoyed having my niece and her family spend time with them, as well as all of the meals that were lovingly prepared for them. I am including Caroline’s soup recipe from that special family visit. Get your favorite soup mug or salad plate ready to fill up with these taste tempting recipes.
Brazilian Shrimp Soup
Serve this soup with a crusty loaf of French bread or buttery garlic bread.
2 TBSP. coconut oil
24 oz. shrimp peeled and deveined (thawed if frozen)
¼ cup chopped shallots
1 small green bell pepper, diced
2 garlic cloves, minced
½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
½ tsp. chili powder
¼ tsp. cayenne pepper
1 tsp. kosher salt
½ tsp. ground black pepper
5 TBSP. fresh cilantro, chopped (more for garnish)
1 (13.5 oz.) can unsweetened coconut milk
2 (14.5 oz.) cans petite diced tomatoes, drain most of the juice but leave some
2 limes
1 cup cooked rice (optional)
Heat one tablespoon coconut oil over medium-high heat in a pot. Add the shrimp and sear shrimp on both sides for two minutes, stir often. Remove the shrimp, cover, and set aside. In the same pot, heat another tablespoon of oil over medium heat, and add the shallots and green peppers. Sauté for 3 minutes. Add the garlic, crushed red pepper flakes, chili powder, cayenne pepper, salt, black pepper, and chopped cilantro. Sauté for about one minute. Add the coconut milk, tomatoes, and shrimp. Stir well and reduce to a simmer; allow flavors to combine. Squeeze the fresh lime juice to the pot, and stir in the cooked rice.
Caroline’s Crockpot Chicken Chili
Serve this soup with cornbread muffins.
1 can black beans, rinsed and drained
1 can white beans
1 can Rotel, undrained
1 can whole kernel corn, undrained
1 package Ranch dressing mix
1 tsp. cumin
1 TBSP. chili powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1 (8 oz.) package light cream cheese
2 boneless and skinless chicken breasts
Place the chicken in the bottom of a crockpot, then pour the black beans, white beans, Rotel, and corn on top. Cover with the Ranch dressing mix, cumin, chili powder, and onion powder on top. Cover with the lid and cook on low for 6-8 hours. Stir the cream cheese into the chili. Shred the chicken in the pot, and stir well.
Spinach Salad With Dressing
My sister-in-law Jenny’s signature salad recipe.
For the salad, layer the following ingredients in a large bowl:
Chopped baby spinach
Cooked and chopped bacon
3 boiled eggs, sliced
Sliced mushrooms
1 large red onion, thinly sliced
For the dressing, whisk together the following:
1 cup ketchup
1 cup vegetable oil
½ cup white vinegar
½ cup sugar
1 garlic clove, minced
Put all of the dressing ingredients in a jar with a tight-fitting lid and shake well to combine, or pour into a bowl and whisk well to combine. Refrigerate dressing until ready to serve.
Chicken and Wild Rice Salad
1 (2 oz.) package sliced almonds
1 (7 oz.) package long grain and wild rice mix
2 cups cooked and chopped chicken
1 large Honeycrisp or Granny Smith apple, peeled and diced
½ cup dried cranberries (can use dried cherries)
1/3 cup shredded carrots
¼ cup extra virgin olive oil
1/3 cup white wine vinegar
¼ tsp. ground black pepper
¼ tsp. salt
3 green onions, chopped
Toast the almonds in a skillet and set aside. Cook the rice according to the package directions; allow to cool. In a bowl, stir together the chicken and the other eight ingredients. Stir in the rice. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours. Sprinkle the almonds on the salad when ready to serve.