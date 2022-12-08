The Office of Downtown Development is excited to bring late-night shopping and holiday fun to downtown during Rome for the Holidays.
Every Thursday until Christmas over 20 retail shops will be staying open late until 8 p.m. Downtown is also offering fun holiday activities for the kids.
On Thursday, Dec. 8, there will be a Candy Cane Hunt at 6 p.m. at the Town Green sponsored by Rome-Floyd Parks & Recreation. There will be trolley rides with Santa picking up and dropping off at the Town Green from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 pm. Trolley rides are free and are offered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
On Dec. 15, downtown will offer trolley rides again. Then on Dec. 22, a screening of The Grinch (2000 version) will be shown for free at the Rome City Auditorium. Children will be able to meet the Grinch from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the movie will begin at 7 p.m.
During all Rome for the Holidays Thursday events, Rome residents are reminded to stop by the DDA tent for Downtown Rome merchandise, including t-shirts, sweatshirts, tote bags, and even a special 2022 Rome for the Holidays ornament.
The limited edition ornament features original artwork by Georgia Highlands student Kaelee Rush at $15 each. Children will also be able to drop off their letters to Santa. Remember to include the return address so Santa can write a letter back.
Rome for the Holidays is the perfect time to get your holiday shopping done. Remember to grab a shop small passport from participating businesses. For every $100 you spend locally, you can enter to win prizes.