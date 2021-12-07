Darlington School will officially welcome the holidays this year with the 38th Annual Service of Lessons & Carols, which returns to Morris Chapel on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m.
The free event is open to the public/
The order of service is centered around nine biblical lessons that tell the story of the birth of Christ, with musical interludes between each narrative.
"Lessons & Carols is Darlington’s oldest and longest standing one-school event,” said Sam Moss, dean of college guidance. “This service has become a wonderful tradition at Darlington that involves students of all ages.”
The holiday concert will feature the 4th and 5th Grade Choir, the Concert Choir and the Darlington Orchestra. Among the featured congregational hymns are Christmas classics including "Joy to the World," "O Come, All Ye Faithful," and "Hark! The Herald Angels Sing."
"New faces and new voices bring energy and excitement to this service each year, making it a truly cherished holiday tradition to our Darlington friends and family," said Kim Tunnell, director of fine arts. “We keep the scriptures and lessons the same, but the student groups that perform each year make each performance special.”
Following the service in Morris Chapel, the congregation will sing carols outside as the school's Great Tree is lit, a tradition that was started by the late Dr. and Mrs. E.L. Wright.
After the tree has been illuminated, guests will be invited to enjoy hot chocolate and other refreshments in The Cove.