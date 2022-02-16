"My Fair Lady" comes to the Rome City Auditorium Feb. 25-27 when the Darlington Players bring the beloved story and music to life.
Following a hiatus of the annual winter musical due to the COVID pandemic, Darlington's fine arts department and The Darlington Players will present "My Fair Lady" in downtown Rome.
The musical follows Eliza Doolittle, a poor Cockney flower girl, who's trained by the illustrious Professor Henry Higgins on her speech and manners as they try to pass her off as a proper lady in English society in the early 20th Century.
"The cast is thrilled to be preparing for another live production at the beautiful Rome City Auditorium," said Shelley Daniel, theater director. "It has been two years since we performed 'Shrek' in the space, and this will be our first indoor show since then. We are grateful for the opportunity."
This Darlington production features 30 Upper School students lending their talents as actors, crew, student staff and musicians. Seniors Kathryn Davidson and Grayson Davis are playing the lead roles of Eliza Doolittle and Professor Henry Higgins.
Since the script offers a variety of roles, most members of the ensemble are playing three to six different characters. Sixteen actors will be transforming between each scene, stepping into 45 different roles. The show features more than 95 costumes and three different accents.
"I am most proud of the songs that involve our entire company," Davidson said. "The harmonies in this show can be challenging to learn when the melodies are so familiar to us, but when we finish learning a song, it is so exciting to hear the parts fit so beautifully together."
Other faculty members working on the production include Alex Johnson, choral director; Damon Harvey, band teacher; and Kim Tunnell, director of fine arts.
Tickets are now available to the general public. Reserved tickets are $15 and general admission tickets are $10. COVID-19 protocols will be outlined during the ticketing process.
Tickets are available online at Eventbrite.com by searching "My Fair Lady" with Rome as the location. Showtimes are 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.