Two of Darlington’s upcoming summer camps promise entertainment and creativity as well as physical activities for area kids.
Camp Darlington is geared toward those 8 to 13 years old.
Campers will enjoy exploring the Upper School campus through a variety of outdoor activities such as canoeing, fishing, archery, disc golf, field games and outdoor robotics. Athletic Director Eddie Guth, current Upper School students, and faculty members will serve as counselors and help lead activities.
Session 1 — June 29-July 3
Session 2 — July 6-July 10
Session 3 — July 13-July 17
Session 4 — July 20-July 24
Offered for four consecutive weeks, Camp Darlington will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing. Campers will be split into 12 groups based on grade level and gender. Each group will be assisted by three counselors and will have separate drop-off points around the Huffman Athletic Center parking lot. Each camper will have a daily temperature check and be asked a series of questions regarding whether they have been exposed to the virus.
The cost is $150 per session. Each camper should provide their own lunch, water bottle, and snacks.
Maker Challenge Camps
There will be two concurrent camp sessions during the week. Engineering Challenges will be focused mainly on building robots and programming with Lego EV3 and Lego Spark, while Maker Creations will involve creative activities related to physical science, mobile technology, mechanical engineering, and art. According to the Darlington web site “Every skill level, ranging from beginner to super geek, can participate in either of the two sessions.”
Maker Creations: Rising 3rd — 6th (limited to 20 participants)
Engineering Challenges: Rising 6th — 9th (limited to 15 participants)
Campers are asked to pack lunches and snacks. The camp registration fee will decrease accordingly from $295 to $250. Also, the camp will is prepared to refund parents in full, or prorated at $50 per day, in the event of a CDC-recommended closure.
Campers should be able to stay focused on building and computer-related activities for approximately two hours at a time.
Supervised swimming at the Darlington pool will be offered two times each week. On the last Friday of the camp session, parents will be invited for a demonstration hosted by campers.
To register for these camps, visit online at www.darlingtonschool.org/summer