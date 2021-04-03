On Tuesday night, nine local youngsters figuratively and literally crossed a bridge into another chapter of their lives.
Nine members of Cub Scouts Pack 113 had fulfilled their requirements to transition to an older group. The ceremony was held at Trinity United Methodist Church where a wooden bridge was set up, over which the young men walked, symbolizing that transition.
They were Atticus Bradley, Samuel Durbin, Theodore Kislat, Jack Miceli, Micah Miceli, Landon Morash, Evan Poole, Finn Swancy and Grayson Swanson.
“In the scouts we have the young group, the cub scouts, who are ages 5 to 10,” said Eric Vaugh, Cub Master of Pack 113. “When a cub scout gets to 10 years old, he ages out of that group and moves to Scouts BSA which is the 11-18 year-olds. We call it a crossover ceremony.”
Vaughn said the young men had completed all their activities in the cub scouts to be able to move into the older group.
“The wooden bridge symbolizes moving from the younger group to the older troop,” he said.
Tuesday night’s ceremony also included a presentation to the boys of the Arrow of Light Award. Vaughn said the arrow is the equivalent of an Eagle Scout honor. It’s the highest rank a cub scout can get.
“The boys worked on a series of 14 different adventures,” he said. “You might have a first aid adventure, a hiking adventure, a camping adventure and so forth over the course of two years. You get the Arrow of Light when you’ve completed all those adventures.”
Theo Kislat, son of Thomas and Shannon Kislat, said this transition to an older troop means fun times with his friends and great adventures.
“I am looking forward to learning more scouting skills for summer camps and camping, hiking at Mt. Philmont in New Mexico and fishing,” said Theo who is 11 and in the 5th grade at East Central Elementary. “Becoming an Eagle Scout will teach me how to be a great person that is physically strong, mentally awake and morally straight.”
Vaughn said the boys have learned lifelong skills in the cub scouts and will continue to grow in the older troop. They’ve already met with older boys and help to choose their leaders and in April will go on a wilderness survival in which they’ll construct shelters. In June they’ll be going to summer camp at Camp Sydney Dew for a week away from their parents where they’ll taking swimming, first aid and other courses.
Eleven-year-old Landon Morash is the son of Stephen and said he’s excited for his future with the Scouts.
“The crossover ceremony is an important tradition that means a lot to me and my friends,” Landon said. “We completed all the Cub Scout challenges and moved on into actual Scouts. I really want to go on the Philmont trip and I’m excited that I can do that soon.”
While the boys are excited to make this important transition, it’s a little bittersweet for Vaughn who’s had five years with this group.
“They start out as kindergartners. You grow with them and experience campouts and hikes with them,” he said. “We built birdhouses together over the summer. It’s emotional. You make connections with the families. But the good thing is I’ll still get to see them. I’m involved with the older group as well.”