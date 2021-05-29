A few local residents just wrapped up a pottery workshop at Earthworks Pottery and have beautiful teapots to show for it.
Local potter Lisa Ingram taught the workshop which she says is one in a series that’s open to the public.
“We’ve been doing weekend workshops focused on specific projects,” Ingram said. “This was the last workshop before we take a break for the summer and it was a two-part project focusing on teapots.”
Participants created the pots, fired, then glazed them, then came back and created intricate reed handles for their pots.
“This particular workshop was for an intermediate skill level but we have workshop for all skill levels,” Ingram said.
Since it was an intermediate-level workshop, the participants had some experience throwing on the pottery wheel and with glazing, but none had made a reed handle before.
Abbie Yerbey was one of the participants in this particular project. She said her first exposure to pottery was at Berry College where she took a wheel-throwing class.
“At first I found it to be a very frustrating medium,” she said. “But then I gained a lot of respect for it and now I love it.”
Yerbey has taken two classes at Earthworks and said she loves it.
“It’s a wonderful environment for any level potter,” she said. “I was looking for a specific project. I like going in knowing exactly what I’m going to make.”
This project offered her the chance to create a teapot which she adorned with a little bird perched on top and it was her first time working with reed for the handle.
Her teapot is now on display at home and she encourages anyone with an interest in pottery to take a class or a workshop.
“I am definitely taking more classes at Earthworks,” she said. “I’m already signed up for one. It’s a great place and all levels are welcome. Try it out and see if you like it.”
Earthworks Pottery, located at 718 E. Second Ave., offers the weekend workshops as well as regular pottery classes and summer camps for kids. Ingram said even though she’s an instructor, she still learns right along with her students.
“I always learn,” she said. “I do a lot of research ahead of the projects and I create demo pieces for the classes. I’ll often bring in pieces from past projects as examples and the students and I can learn from my mistakes or I’ll see things I need to improve on.”
Ingram said her classes always encourage creativity and fun.
For more information about pottery classes, weekend workshops and summer camps, visit their Facebook page by searching “Earthworks Rome” on Facebook or by emailing Ingram at potterybylisa@gmail.com