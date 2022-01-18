Little hands were hard at work Tuesday at Earthworks Pottery. The kids made clay replicas of the clocktower. Some of their creations will be submitted to a clocktower art contest hosted by the city to celebrate the Rome Clocktower's 150th birthday.
Polly Abernathy creates a green grassy foundation for her clocktower. Several local kids got the chance to create their own miniature clocktowers in clay at Earthworks Pottery on Tuesday.
Thea Lance shows off her colorful clay clocktower she made on Tuesday.
Potter Lisa Ingram shows Callie Terry how to add tiny colorful flowers to the base of her clocktower.
Instructors Lisa Ingram, Beth Mitchell, Lisa Smith and Sherry Bright help a group of youngsters create miniature replicas of the Rome Clocktower on Tuesday at Earthworks Pottery.
Several local youngsters got to flex their creative muscles Tuesday when Earthworks Potter hosted a special pottery class.
The students got to create colorful miniature replicas of the Rome Clocktower using oven baked clay.
Potter Lisa Ingram was one of the instructors for the Kids Fun Day.
"This wasn't a regularly scheduled class," she said. "Every now and again Earthworks has a pop-up class when school's out. We knew that these kids wouldn't be in school today so we came up with this idea to make little clocktowers out of clay."
After Ingram showed them the basics of working with the clay and assembling the clocktower, the children got to work, building the iconic local structure but with their own creative ideas for it. Then they got to build a little base for it.
"The oven baked clay is a great medium for them to work with," Ingram said. "This isn't like other pottery that has to be fired in a kiln for hours. I just pop these in the oven and bake them after the kids are done with them so it's a quick turnaround and something they can take home and play with if they'd like to. It was easy and accessible for them."
She said the class took place just as the city of Rome is hosting several events in celebration of the clocktower's 150th birthday. Many of these clay clocktowers will be taken to the Rome Area History Center and entered into a community art display celebrating the city's most famous structure.
"Lisa Ingram does such a good job with these as one our instructors," said Earthworks owner Lisa Smith. "She is an amazing talent and excellent with care and patience for, not only, the children’s classes but adults, as well. We feel blessed to have her on our team."
Smith said Earthworks Pottery, located at 718 E. 2nd Ave., has expanded their children offerings to various Fun Days on school breaks as well as an after-school youth pottery class.