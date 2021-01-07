Rome residents can start the year off in a creative way by making their own art...with the help of instructors.
Swerve: Off the Path is offering three upcoming sessions for locals to have fun and express their creativity.
On Jan. 20, participants can learn some basic watercolor techniques and then use them to create two beautiful and serene paintings. Instructors will cover several basic watercolor methods and then lead students in creating their own paintings. The event is perfect for any ability level. The cost is $30 per person and all materials are provided. This will take place Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 5:45-7:45 p.m.
A snowman is the subject of a Jan. 21 painting event. Swerve promises a fun and relaxing evening creating your very own painting. Instructors will guide participants step by step to create your own winter wonderland scene complete with a snowman. The cost is $30 and all materials are provided. This event takes place Thursday, Jan. 21 from 6-8 p.m.
Cute popcorn bowls are the focus of a Jan. 28 event at Swerve. Participants will get the chance to create fun and fanciful popcorn designs on a bowl. All materials are included for $25. This event takes place Thursday, Jan. 28 from 6-8 p.m.
Swerve: Off the Path is located at 108 Broad Street in Rome. Look them up on Facebook for questions or additional event information.