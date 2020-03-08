Cedartown resident Blake Cauthen was pretty much floored when he heard he was named 2019 Volunteer of the Year by the Coosa River Basin Initiative.
"I was absolutely surprised," Cauthen said recently. "I didn't do anything but carry heavy things and show up and do what I could to help."
Cauthen, who grew up playing in the creeks in Cave Spring, is one of six people in Floyd County or adjacent areas receiving Riverkeeper awards by CRBI during their annual meeting March 26 at Courtyard River Walk in Rome.
This will be the second year CRBI has held such an awards ceremony as part of the annual meeting, which will be held on the outside terrace from 6 to 9 p.m. at the hotel at 320 W. Third St.
The other five being honored are:
* Berry College Environmental Sciences Assistant Professor Zachary Taylor as Educational Partner of the Year.
* Cohutta Fishing Company owner Andy Bowen with the Advancements in Recreation award.
* Tina Dunbar for Water Monitor of the Year for providing attentive eyes and ears in the Terrapin Creek watershed and beyond.
* Keep Bartow Beautiful Executive Director Sheri Henshaw will receive the Margie T. Harbin River Advocate award.
* Terry Wallace, of Yanmar Marine, was named Business Partner of the Year for sponsoring the Etowah Clean Sweep in September each year and adopting a stretch of the river as their own responsibility.
"We are incredibly excited to celebrate some true river champions, share some of our recent accomplishments, and discuss future goals for 2020 and beyond," CRBI Executive Director Jesse Demonbreun-Chapman said.
Cauthen said he's always had an affinity to local waterways and so did not hesitate to help CRBI with events such as the Spirit of the Sun Paddle Board Race and Fishing Tournament, Fiddling Fest and the annual Catfish Kissin' and Fish Fry.
"It was not uncommon to see me walking down the street in Cave Spring when I was a kid with a stringer full of trout," the Gildan Yarns quality lab technician said with a laugh. "I've always cared about leaving clean water for the next generation."
CRBI Outreach Coordinator Ashley Ray said Cauthen was chosen for the award because he never hesitates to help when asked.
"It is rare that Blake is unable to make the time to volunteer his time and services to our cause," Ray said.
Cauthen said it's impossible to tell Ray "No" when she reaches out to him personally.
"She has a way of making you feel chosen and special," he said. "My feeling is, if I have the capability to do something and I don't do it, I carry guilt about that."
Taylor -- Ray's Berry College teacher previously -- said it's a big honor to be recognized by such a great group of people.
He led his students in three big CRBI projects last year, such as advocating for tire disposal fees to be put into a special environmental fund and speaking to local county governments about the dangers of fracking.
"I think I've done a pretty good job of trying hard to connect people in different ways," the Garden Lakes resident said. "Working with people in the community is the most fun part of the job here."
Tickets for the event are $25 for adults and $10 for students with an ID and can be purchased at the door or online at coosa.org/riverkeeper-awards/.