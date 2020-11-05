The inaugural NovemBEER Fest will take place Saturday at the Courtyard by Marriot Rome Riverwalk.
The event, which begins at 1 p.m., will feature feature tastings from breweries across the Southeast, including Firemaker, Hutton & Smith, Dry County, Monday Night, Wild Leap, Tucker and Southern Brewing Company.
Each brewery will be in a covered area on the patio with table signs and drink guides, adding to the festival atmosphere. Tasters will enjoy food specials from The Bistro such as wings/fries for $10 and two for $3 street tacos.
SEC football fans will be able to watch the Florida-Georgia game on the big screen and guests can take a walk along the levee.
Tickets are $50 and are limited to 50 spots for the event, so those interested are encouraged to get tickets early. The price includes a souvenir cup, entertainment, and all beer samples.
Tickets are available online at www.eventbrite.com by searching “NovemBEER Fest.”
The event is open for those 21 and older. ID is required for all ticket holders. Pets are not allowed at this event. Alcohol will be served until 4:45 p.m.
Covid CDC and state guidelines will be followed. No outside beer or food will be allowed.