The CoosaCon Convention returns to Rome on Saturday Nov. 5 to the Thornton Center in Armuchee.
CoosaCon is a multi-fandom convention for fans of comics, anime, gaming and cosplay.
Last year, over 600 attendees from all over the region attended the event, and this year organizers are expecting even more, according to CoosaCon Chairman George Kalnay.
“Our pre-registrations seem to suggest we’ll have 20% more than last year,” Kalnay said. “The cosplay content was very well attended last year, with over 75 contestants dressed as their favorite characters.”
Various prizes are awarded every year.
Atlanta radio personality Tim Andrews, of the Radio Labryinth podcast, will be in attendance and hosting some of the panels. Also attending are Jennifer Chi, the original dub singer of the Popular “Sailor Moon” anime, and Nashville resident.
Ming Chen, who is an actor and podcaster having worked on several Kevin Smith projects including the “Comic Book Men” Series, will be in attendance again.
Dylan Kussman, an actor who has appeared in “Dead Poet’s Society,” “Jack Reacher” and more recently in Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell” will be there. He wrote the script to the Tom Cruise version of “The Mummy.”
“I’m also really excited about the ‘Artemis Bridge Simulator’ team game, which is multiplayer co-op spaceship battle simulator for 6 to 8 players,” Kalnay said. “It’s fun and really intense.”
The Two Brother Comics Youtube Channel, which is available at www.youtube.com/c/twobrotherscomics, where two Atlanta brothers discuss comics and other subjects, will be broadcasting from the event.
CoosaCon tickets are $12.50, available online at coosacon.com, and discounted until Sunday night.