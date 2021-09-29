An aquatic acrobatic show with springboard maneuvers and mermaids is just one of the highlights of the Coosa Valley Fair which opens Oct. 5.
The fairgrounds will come alive Oct. 5 through Oct. 9 with the sights, smells and sounds of the 72nd Annual Coosa Valley Fair. Aside from great food, games and rides, this year’s attractions include an aquatic acrobatic show that will feature springboard maneuvers, living mermaids, aqua bola feats and even a jet ski.
The Jurassic Kingdom show will audiences back in time. They’ll see life-like dinosaurs in action and have the opportunity to touch, and interact with them throughout the show.
Bickerin’ Blacksmiths create masterful works of art in an on-site forge for everyone to see.
Add to these a variety of rides and games for all ages, arts, craft, flower and livestock shows, pageants and exhibits for every interest.
Fair times are Tuesday and Wednesday 5-10 p.m., Thursday from 1-10 p.m., Friday from 5-11 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
Admission is $5 per person and children under 6 enter free. Parking is free.
The Coosa Valley Fairgrounds are located at 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Visit online at coosavalleyfair.com for a complete schedule of each day’s events and to purchase ride armbands in advance.